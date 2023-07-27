Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 7/27/23

This week's Pick of the Litter, Kira, is looking for her forever home and is available for adoption through the Animal Help Alliance. #PaidForContent
Posted at 1:53 PM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 17:20:47-04

In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Kira! She's a friendly dog available for adoption through the Animal Help Alliance!

Poppy Benson, president of the Animal Help Alliance, joined us to introduce us to the 3-year-old American Bully and share what you need to know if you want to take Kira home and make her your new "furever" companion.

She also reminded people about the Animal Help Alliance's free spay & neuter program and their upcoming event on October 28, Brews for Bullies.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo