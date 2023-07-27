Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 7/27/23

In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Kira! She's a friendly dog available for adoption through the Animal Help Alliance!

Poppy Benson, president of the Animal Help Alliance, joined us to introduce us to the 3-year-old American Bully and share what you need to know if you want to take Kira home and make her your new "furever" companion.

She also reminded people about the Animal Help Alliance's free spay & neuter program and their upcoming event on October 28, Brews for Bullies.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress