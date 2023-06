In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Gypsy! She's a friendly dog available for adoption through the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society. Amy Joshua, dog coordinator for the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society, joined us to introduce us to her and share what you need to know.

They're also hosting an adoption event this Saturday from 9 a.m. - noon at Bogarts Bone Appetit in Southern Highlands.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress