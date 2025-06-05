Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 6/5/25

Looking to add a furry friend to your family? Our weekly Pick of the Litter features an adorable adoptable dog from the Nevada SPCA who’s ready to find a loving home. Thanks to the support of Best Mattress, you can learn about comfort and care for your new pet — because every good day starts with a good night’s sleep.

While you’re thinking about new beginnings, don’t miss out on the Nevada SPCA’s 6th Annual Calendar Contest! Executive Director Lori Heeren invites pet owners to enter their dogs, cats, and small pets for a chance to be featured in the 2026 calendar. Voting is open June 16–28, with the top five dogs, cats, and top two small pets making the final cut.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress