Pick of The Litter | Best Mattress | 6/19/25

This week’s Pick of the Litter features Pawsitive Difference Pet Rescue, where Director of Rescue Operations Talia Navama and dog trainer Melina Morelli introduce two special rescue dogs looking for loving homes.

They shared how the rescue operates, the challenges they face, and what kind of support makes the biggest difference — from fostering to donations. Learn how you can help save lives and bring hope to dogs in need in the Las Vegas community. Every little bit counts when it comes to making a pawsitive difference!

