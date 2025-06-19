Watch Now
Pick of The Litter | Best Mattress | 6/19/25

Join us as we spotlight Pawsitive Difference Pet Rescue, sharing the stories of two amazing rescue dogs and how you can help make an impact.
Pick of the Litter: Meet the Rescue Dogs Making a Pawsitive Difference
This week’s Pick of the Litter features Pawsitive Difference Pet Rescue, where Director of Rescue Operations Talia Navama and dog trainer Melina Morelli introduce two special rescue dogs looking for loving homes.

They shared how the rescue operates, the challenges they face, and what kind of support makes the biggest difference — from fostering to donations. Learn how you can help save lives and bring hope to dogs in need in the Las Vegas community. Every little bit counts when it comes to making a pawsitive difference!

