In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Kyloh! He's a friendly dog available for adoption through Nevada SPCA. Amy Lee, communications manager for Nevada SPCA, joined us to introduce us to him and share what you need to know.

Also, the 4th Annual Nevada SPCA calendar contest starts on Friday, June 2. All funds help to support the care of pets at our shelter.

