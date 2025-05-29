Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 5/29/25

Say hello to Moon! This adorable 1-year-old terrier mix is full of energy, affection, and that irresistible scruffy charm. She’s the kind of pup who’s just as happy chasing toys as she is curling up in your lap after a long day.

Moon comes to us from the amazing local rescue Path to Furever Home, an organization dedicated to finding safe, loving homes for pets in need. She’s spayed, up to date on vaccines, and ready for her next chapter.

If you’ve got room in your heart (and on your couch), Moon just might be your perfect match. Learn more about adopting her through Path to Furever Home—and give a rescue dog the life she deserves.

