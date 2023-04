In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Bella! She's a friendly cat available for adoption through the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society.

Also, this Saturday both Dog and Cat adoptions will take place at PetSmart located at 6650 N. Durango in Centennial Hills.

Dog adoptions are from 9 a.m. - noon, and cat adoptions are from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.



This segment is paid for by Best Mattress