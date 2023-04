In this week's "Pick of the Litter," meet Nera! She's a friendly dog available for adoption through Pawtastic Friends Enrichment Training Center.

They also have a couple of events coming up. Pawtastic Friends is hosting its Annual Block Party on Sunday, April 23 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Also, Jordan's Way National Tour will be stopping by for a live event at Pawtastic Friends on April 25 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

