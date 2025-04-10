Pick of The Litter |Best Mattress | 4/10/25

Meet Remi, a nearly 3-year-old Pit Bull with a heart as big as her paws. She was originally adopted as a puppy in July 2022, but recently returned to the Southern Nevada Animal Rescue League due to her adult size—not her personality. Since January 2024, she's been waiting patiently for a second chance.

Remi is a gentle giant who thrives on cuddles and loves romping around with her fellow canine companions. She’s affectionate, playful, and ready to bring joy to the right family. If you're looking for a loyal snuggle buddy and playmate, Remi might just be your perfect match.

