Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 3/20/25

It’s time for Pick of the Litter, our weekly segment sponsored by Best Mattress, where we highlight amazing rescue dogs looking for a forever home. This week, Danielle Roth and Jon Lapolla join us to share how their rescue; Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas, is saving breed-specific dogs from heartbreaking situations, giving them a second chance at life.

In this segment, they introduce a wonderful pup called Pippa who’s available for adoption, reminding us that adopting a rescue dog isn’t just life-changing for them—it’s healing for you, too. Every pet deserves a loving home, and by choosing to adopt, you become the happy ending they’ve been waiting for.

For more information visit the Pick of the Litter website.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress