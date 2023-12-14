Watch Now
Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 12/14/23

Scarlett is currently available for adoption through the Nevada SPCA and is looking for her forever home! #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:19 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 15:19:00-05

In this week's "Pick of the Litter," say hello to Scarlett! She is a 4-year-old Husky-Alaskan, available for adoption at the Nevada SPCA.

Amy Lee, Nevada SPCA communications manager, joined us to tell us all about her and what kind of home she needs.

The NSPCA is hosting Home for the Pawlidays on Saturday, December 16. Adoption fees for all adult pets will be sponsored by Findlay Toyota. There will also be pet photos with Santa, cookies, hot cocoa and stocking stuffers.

