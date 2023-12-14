Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 12/14/23

In this week's "Pick of the Litter," say hello to Scarlett! She is a 4-year-old Husky-Alaskan, available for adoption at the Nevada SPCA.

Amy Lee, Nevada SPCA communications manager, joined us to tell us all about her and what kind of home she needs.

The NSPCA is hosting Home for the Pawlidays on Saturday, December 16. Adoption fees for all adult pets will be sponsored by Findlay Toyota. There will also be pet photos with Santa, cookies, hot cocoa and stocking stuffers.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress