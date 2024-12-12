Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 12/12/24

In this week's "Pick of the Litter," say hello to Rocky!

Vegas Roots Rescue, a local organization committed to rescuing and rehoming animals in need, is the featured rescue for this week’s Pick of the Litter.

Co-founders Lauren Mushkin and Brittany Davis work tirelessly to provide shelter, care, and medical treatment to animals like Rocky, a young bulldog looking for his forever home.

Their efforts help ensure that pets get the second chance they deserve.

Rocky’s sweet nature and adorable looks make him the perfect companion for anyone ready to offer him a loving home.

By supporting Vegas Roots Rescue, you’re helping improve the lives of countless animals in Las Vegas. Visit their website to learn how you can get involved and make a difference today

If you're interested in adopting Rocky, click here.

"Pick of the Litter" is paid for by Best Mattress