In this week's "Pick of the Litter," say hello to this cute litter of four puppies! They are available for adoption at the Wagging Tails Rescue. Executive director Jodi Simard joined The Morning Blend to tell us more.

Wagging Tails Rescue holds weekly adoption events on Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Petco 645 S. Green Valley Pkwy in Henderson.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress