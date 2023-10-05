Pick Of The Litter | Best Mattress | 10/5/23

In this week's "Pick of the Litter," say hello to Francis!

Francis is a quiet girl that seeks attention. She loves to go for walks and has fun during play group with other littles. She is a bit intimidated by dogs larger than her but gets along as long as they are not pushy. She just likes to relax.

Hearts Alive Village is hosting their first annual benefit, a Tails of Hope, on November 12 from 6:30pm to 10:30pm. This is their way of celebrating with members of our community that have supported us for 10 years and helped us save over 9,000 lives. Food and drinks, silent auction, raffle and entertainment.

If you're interested in adopting Francis, reach out by phone: (702) 496-0705 or by email at helpline@heartsalivevillage.org.

"Pick of the Litter" is paid for by Best Mattress