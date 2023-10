In this week's "Pick of the Litter," say hello to Betty! She is a 8-and-a-half-year-old Pittie Mix, available for adoption at the Nevada SPCA.

Amy Lee, Nevada SPCA communications manager, joined us to tell us all about her and what kind of home she needs.

Nevada SPCA's 3rd Annual Neon Dog Walk presented by The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is happening on Saturday, October 21 at Sunset Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This segment is paid for by Best Mattress