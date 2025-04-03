Pick Of The Litter | 4/03/2025

With kitten season fast approaching, Homeward Bound is preparing for an influx of pregnant cats and newborn kittens in need of care. Donations—whether monetary or supplies—are critical to ensuring these cats receive the support they deserve. Every contribution helps provide food, medical care, and shelter during this busy season.

While kittens often steal the spotlight, adult cats are also looking for their forever homes. Visiting Homeward Bound is a great way to meet these incredible cats and make a difference.

Whether through adoption or donations, every bit of help goes a long way. Learn more and support their mission today!