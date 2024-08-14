Phonak | 8/14/24

Phonak, a leader in hearing solutions, has made history with the launch of Audeo Sphere, the first hearing aid to effectively separate speech from background noise using advanced AI and deep neural network technology.

This breakthrough addresses the top complaint of hearing aid users worldwide, delivering unmatched voice clarity in environments like restaurants, classrooms, and social gatherings. Emmy-award-winning tech journalist Jennifer Jolly highlights how this innovation is set to transform the lives of those with hearing loss.

This segment is paid for by Phonak

