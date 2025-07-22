PFS Wealth Management Group | 7/22/25

With over 35 years in the financial services industry, Vincent Virga has built a reputation for helping clients navigate an ever-changing investment landscape. As the founder of PFS Wealth Management Group and author of The S.M.A.R.T. Approach: A 5 Step Process to Life, Leadership and Investing, Vincent specializes in tax-efficient strategies and alternative market concepts designed to protect and grow wealth.

Known for his engaging workshops and radio program The S.M.A.R.T. Approach to Retirement, Vincent empowers people to take control of their financial futures. His philosophy focuses on minimizing fees, reducing risk, and embracing innovative methods to create sustainable, long-term financial security in today’s complex world.

This segment is paid for by PFS Wealth Management Group