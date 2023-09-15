Peyote | 9/15/23

Retro Palm Springs-inspired patio and restaurant Peyote, located in Downtown Las Vegas, recently introduced The Roast, a new gastro series that takes place on select Sundays. The experience features a cocktail hour with spritz & aperitivo stations, followed by a family-style communal dinner and dessert with mezcal and Montenegro, set to the sounds of a live DJ.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 13:11:10-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.