Super Zoo is one of the largest pet industry trade shows, held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, on August 16-18th, 2023. Although the show is not open to the public, Petrendologist Charlotte Reed, Host of the nationally syndicated radio show, The Pet Buzz, is joining us with her dog, Wally, to talk about the latest pet trends and products with benefits.

This segment is paid for by Petrendologist Charlotte Reed for The Pet Buzz radio show