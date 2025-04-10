Petco Love Lost | 4/10/25

Discovering a missing pet is a heartbreaking moment for any animal lover. With one in three pets going missing at some point, the odds are tough—but a nationwide effort is making a difference. Petco Love created a free database called Love Lost to help people reunite with their pets fast.

President of Petco Love, Susanne Kogut, says anyone who loses or finds a pet can upload a photo to the database. If there’s a match, they’re alerted right away. With over 100,000 reunions already, the impact is undeniable—but Kogut says more awareness is needed to reach even more families still searching.

You can learn more and get involved by visitinglovelost.com.

This segment is paid for by Petco