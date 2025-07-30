Perez's Picks | 7/30/25

Each month, Perez Hilton brings his signature energy and insider scoop to “Perez’s Picks,” a curated guide to what’s buzzing both locally and in Hollywood. Expect recommendations for the hottest shows, dining spots, and experiences across Las Vegas, all chosen with Perez’s stamp of approval.

But it’s not just about where to go — Perez dishes on the latest celebrity gossip, giving viewers an entertaining peek behind the velvet rope. Whether you’re looking for weekend plans or a dose of Hollywood drama, “Perez’s Picks” has the scoop to keep you in the know and ahead of the trends.