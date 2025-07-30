Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Perez's Picks | 7/30/25

Perez Hilton is back with another round of “Perez’s Picks,” serving up the perfect mix of Las Vegas fun and Hollywood’s juiciest gossip. From must-see events on the Strip to the latest celebrity tea, the original influencer knows what’s trending and what’s worth your time.
Each month, Perez Hilton brings his signature energy and insider scoop to “Perez’s Picks,” a curated guide to what’s buzzing both locally and in Hollywood. Expect recommendations for the hottest shows, dining spots, and experiences across Las Vegas, all chosen with Perez’s stamp of approval.

But it’s not just about where to go — Perez dishes on the latest celebrity gossip, giving viewers an entertaining peek behind the velvet rope. Whether you’re looking for weekend plans or a dose of Hollywood drama, “Perez’s Picks” has the scoop to keep you in the know and ahead of the trends.

