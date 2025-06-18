Perez's Picks | 6/18/25

It’s time for Perez's Picks! Celebrity expert Perez Hilton is back, dishing on what’s hot in Las Vegas and Hollywood. Locally, he’s been hitting the buffet scene — from the Palms to South Point — and giving us the scoop on must-try eats. He’s also spotlighting Pride events at Kimmel’s Comedy Club, solving puzzles at PanIQ Room, and throwing clay at The Pottery Shop.

Nationally, Perez dives into the Diddy trial drama, Justin Bieber’s rocky ride with paparazzi and friends, and gives updates on the health of Eric Dane and Bruce Willis. Plus, whispers are swirling about Nicole Scherzinger possibly headlining a Vegas residency!

