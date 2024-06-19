Perez Hilton | 6/19/24

The Plaza is hosting free fireworks shows throughout the summer on Fridays at 9:15 p.m., and Perez Hilton will serve as the "special igniter" on Friday, June 28.

The Eagles will perform a live concert at the Sphere from Friday, September 20 to Saturday, November 9.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas will host the eighth live Power Slap event, Power Slap 8: Da Crazy Hawaiian vs. Van Heerden, on Friday, June 28 at 6 p.m.

Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder runs 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekdays at Area 15's Illuminarium.

Perez Hilton, Las Vegas local, blogger and podcaster, joined us to share his "Perez's Picks" featuring all of the above and more.

