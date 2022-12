SohoJohnny is a philanthropist and entrepreneur, who has several projects based around the celebrity and entertainment industry. He is offering pop up stores in NYC with a celebrity co promotional rent discount. He is the founder of Let Me Help, Inc, a celebrity based non profit where he provides live and virtual benefit shows for different charities. He is also an entertainer/actor and record label owner.

This segment is paid for by Pep Real Estate/ Let Me Help, Inc