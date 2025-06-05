Pennzoil | 6/5/25

What happens when racing meets golfing? A high-octane showdown between Scott McLaughlin and Jake Knapp at the iconic Brickyard Crossing Golf Course! The event launched a new sweepstakes from Pennzoil and PXG that puts fans in the driver’s seat.

From May 29 to June 25, anyone who purchases a Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic bundle from Advance Auto Parts or Carquest — in-store or online — can enter to win a limited-edition Pennzoil PXG golf driver. It’s a rare collector’s prize for lovers of the green and the track.

Jake Knapp took the win during the two-part competition, but fans have a chance to take home the real trophy. Visit Pennzoil.com/sweeps and take your shot at victory!

This segment was paid for by Penzoul