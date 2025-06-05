Watch Now
Morning Blend

Pennzoil | 6/5/25

An INDYCAR driver and a golf pro compete in a unique “driving” showdown — and fans could win big thanks to Pennzoil and PXG!
Scott McLaughlin and Jake Knapp Face Off for Fan Giveaway
What happens when racing meets golfing? A high-octane showdown between Scott McLaughlin and Jake Knapp at the iconic Brickyard Crossing Golf Course! The event launched a new sweepstakes from Pennzoil and PXG that puts fans in the driver’s seat.

From May 29 to June 25, anyone who purchases a Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic bundle from Advance Auto Parts or Carquest — in-store or online — can enter to win a limited-edition Pennzoil PXG golf driver. It’s a rare collector’s prize for lovers of the green and the track.

Jake Knapp took the win during the two-part competition, but fans have a chance to take home the real trophy. Visit Pennzoil.com/sweeps and take your shot at victory!

This segment was paid for by Penzoul

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

