No one likes puffy eyes, but Pearl Skin Studio has the perfect solution with their Colorescience eye treatment that you can easily do at home.

Katia Simonenko, Owner and Master Aesthetician, recommends a simple routine using three effective products: Total Eye Hydragel Treatment Masks, Total Eye Concentrate Serum, and Hydrating Mist. This powerful combination hydrates your eyes and reduces the appearance of dark circles and puffiness instantly.

This segment is paid for by Pearl Skin Studio