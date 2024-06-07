Pearl Skin Studio | 6/6/24

Enhance your skin with the Dermaplane procedure, where the skin is exfoliated to remove dead skin buildup and fine hairs.

Pearl Skin Studio also provides many other additional treatments like our DiamondGlow facial, Hydrafacial, PCA chemical peel and much more.

You can book an appointment for any one of our luxurious treatments for yourself or a friend.

Pearl Skin Studio owner Katia Simonenko joined us to discuss all of these treatment options.

You can receive a complimentary Dermaplane treatment with the purchase of a DiamondGlow facial, Hydrafacial or PCA Chemical Peel.

Pearl Skin Studio is located at 9580 W Sahara Ave., Suite #109 Las Vegas , Nevada, 89117.

This segment is paid for by Pearl Skin Studio