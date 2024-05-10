Pearl Skin Studio | 5/10/24

The sun is out and it's time to practice skin protection.

Colorescience has great products to help protect your skin while also giving you the perfect natural look.

Katia Simonenko, Pearl Skin Studio owner & master aesthetician, joined us to demonstrate how these products are used and breakdown their benefits.

You can use their tinted sunscreen to add color and coverage to your face. You can also utilize their cream blush not just for cheeks but as an eyeshadow and lip color. Or use the eye cream to give you a soft eyeshadow look. Colorescience products are perfect for all skin types.

