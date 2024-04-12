Watch Now
Pearl Skin Studio | 4/12/24

Get ready to dazzle on your big day with Pearl Skin Studios hair and makeup. Their expert team will ensure both you and your bridal party look stunning with personalized hair and makeup looks. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 14:50:12-04

Whether you're aiming for a natural glow or a glamorous look, Pearl Skin Studio will bring your bridal vision to reality.

They even offer complimentary transportation to and from customers located in Las Vegas and Henderson. Snacks and refreshments will also be provided for parties of 4-10 people.

Katia Simonenko, Pearl Skin Studio owner and master aesthetician, joined us to discuss everything they have to offer for bridal parties.

Pearl Skin Studio is located at 9580 W Sahara Ave., Suite #109 Las Vegas , Nevada, 89117.

This segment is paid for by Pearl Skin Studio

