Pearl Skin Studio owner Katia is joining us with esthetician Ashtyn to explain their full body rejuvenation treatment.

Begin with a gentle body exfoliation using Marine Sponges to slough away dead skin cells and reveal smoother, more radiant skin. Followed by a rejuvenating Glycolic Peel, this treatment targets acne scars, age spots, and damaged tissues, leaving your skin looking and feeling refreshed and revitalized.

This segment is paid for by Pearl Skin Studio