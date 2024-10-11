Pearl Skin Studio | 10/11/24

Pearl Skin Studio is excited to announce a new collaboration with Dr. Hanna and the addition of cutting-edge services, including Potenza RF Microneedling with Infusion.

As one of the few locations in Las Vegas to offer this innovative treatment, Pearl Skin Studio is dedicated to providing clients with advanced skincare solutions. In addition to microneedling, the studio now offers laser hair removal, gentle laser resurfacing, and brown spot removal.

This segment is paid for by Pearl Skin Studio