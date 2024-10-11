Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Pearl Skin Studio | 10/11/24

Pearl Skin Studio introduces new services including Potenza RF Microneedling with Infusion, laser hair removal, and brown spot removal, offering cutting-edge skincare treatments in Las Vegas. #PaidForContent
Posted

Pearl Skin Studio is excited to announce a new collaboration with Dr. Hanna and the addition of cutting-edge services, including Potenza RF Microneedling with Infusion.

As one of the few locations in Las Vegas to offer this innovative treatment, Pearl Skin Studio is dedicated to providing clients with advanced skincare solutions. In addition to microneedling, the studio now offers laser hair removal, gentle laser resurfacing, and brown spot removal.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Pearl Skin Studio

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo