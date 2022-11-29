Watch Now
PayPal | 11/29/22

How to Give to Causes Close to Your Heart this "GivingTuesday" with Smart Shopping Expert, Trae Bodge! #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:09 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 13:09:57-05

November 29th is "GivingTuesday" – a day that encourages people to give back whatever they can to charities and causes close to their hearts. To say this is a huge day for action is a massive understatement. In 2021, over $2.7 billion was donated on "GivingTuesday" and an estimated 35 million individuals participated. This year is predicted to be even bigger. So how do you get involved and what are the easiest ways to donate? Trae Bodge is here to answer all your "GivingTuesday" questions.

