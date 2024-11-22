Paul Zerdin | 11/22/24

This November, Paul Zerdin, the celebrated ventriloquist and comedian, returns to the Las Vegas Strip for an exclusive series of performances at Harrah’s Casino.

Known for his impeccable puppetry and zany humor, Paul’s shows feature an array of characters, including his fan-favorite puppets, each with their own comedic flair.

The performances from November 21–23 promise to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing Paul's unique blend of stand-up comedy and ventriloquism.

As the winner of America’s Got Talent in 2015, Paul Zerdin has dazzled audiences around the globe with his extraordinary talent and sense of humor.

His performances are a whirlwind of witty dialogue, audience interaction, and jaw-dropping puppetry skills.

Don't miss this chance to see one of the world's best ventriloquists live on stage at Harrah's, bringing his comedy to the heart of Las Vegas.

For more information, visit starsofcomedy.com.