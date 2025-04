April is National Brunch Month, and Paul Zahn knows the secret ingredient to any great brunch — drinks! The entertaining expert joins us with delicious ideas to level up your late-morning gatherings.

He showcases a refreshing tequila-based cocktail, a spiked tea and lemonade combo, and a decadent chocolate espresso martini perfect for a sweet kick. And don’t worry — Paul wraps it up with a smart hydration tip so you can brunch responsibly. Cheers to flavor and fun!