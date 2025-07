There’s no better way to toast summer than with tropical cocktails—and Paul Zahn has just the recipes. The Entertaining Expert joins us to celebrate National Mojito Day and National Watermelon Month with drinks that bring the vacation vibes straight to your glass.

From a juicy Watermelon Mojito to a bold Watermelon Spicy Margarita, Paul shows us how to mix up crowd-pleasers with a tropical twist. He also introduces a ready-to-sip tropical canned cocktail, perfect for poolside or picnic fun.