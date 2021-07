Egor Polonskiy, Trade Education & Mixology with PATRON Tequila, whips up an easy to do, at-home cocktail for National Tequila Day (July 24!)

“Summer Penicillin”

- 2 oz Patrón Reposado

- 0.5 oz Jasmine Honey (2 parts of Wildflower honey cut with 1 part of jasmine tea)

- 0.5 oz Ginger Syrup

- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

- Shake all ingredients in cocktail shaker with ice and strain into glass over fresh ice. Garnish with 3 fresh lavender buds.

This segment is paid for by PATRON Tequila