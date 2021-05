In 2020, the margarita was the most popular cocktail people mixed up at-home, so what better way to celebrate in 2021 than to learn how to make this easy cocktail for your friends and family and perfect your at-home bartending skills.

Fresh Ink Smoked Margarita

1.5 oz PATRÓN Silver

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

.5 oz Pineapple juice

.5 oz Agave nectar

1 Pinch of smoked paprika

+ Smoked sea salt rim

+ Lime for garnish

This segment is sponsored by Patron. For more information, click here.