Party City | 5/3/24

A new survey by Party City is shedding some light, and offering fun and affordable ideas, on what to get the mom or mother figure in your life this Mother’s Day, and it appears some of us need a little help.

33% percent of those surveyed say the biggest burden in shopping for Mother’s Day is finding something unique.

Melissa DiNapoli, vice president of marketing at Party City joined us to share some quick and easy ideas, along with ways to customize your bouquet to reflect your mom’s style and interests.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Party City