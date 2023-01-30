Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery | 1/30/23

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is kicking o its 2023 artist showcase series with a special three-month exhibition from Made in Vegas 2022 winner, surrealist artist Chris Elliman. Selected from nearly 500 Las Vegas-based artists, Elliman’s one-of-a-kind work will hang alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, and other art legends at Park West’s Las Vegas location from Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, through Friday, March 31, 2023.