Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery | 1/30/23

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is kicking o its 2023 artist showcase series with a special three-month exhibition from Made in Vegas 2022 winner, surrealist artist Chris Elliman. Selected from nearly 500 Las Vegas-based artists, Elliman’s one-of-a-kind work will hang alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, and other art legends at Park West’s Las Vegas location from Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, through Friday, March 31, 2023.
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 14:27:43-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.