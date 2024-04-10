Papa Johns New Location | 4/10/24

A new Papa Johns restaurant is officially open right off the strip! It's located at I-15 and West Sahara.

To celebrate the Grand Opening, Papa Johns is having a meet and greet with fans Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Las Vegas Morning Blend Host" Elliottt Bambrough visited Shareese Stephens and Colton Maack of Papa Johns at the new location to experience the fun of the Grand Opening.

In addition, 10% of sales at ALL greater Las Vegas area Papa Johns locations on April 10 will be donated to the Maxx Crosby Foundation.

For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by Papa Johns