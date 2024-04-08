Papa John's | 4/8/24

Papa John's is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location conveniently situated just off the strip. To mark the occasion, they are hosting a meet-and-greet event with Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Fans can come to the Sahara and I-15 location on Wednesday, April 10, from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. to meet Maxx Crosby in person and enjoy some delicious pizza.

Additionally, Papa John's is giving back to the community by donating 10% of sales from all greater Las Vegas area locations on April 10th to support the Maxx Crosby Foundation.

For more information, click here.

This segment is sponsored by Papa John's