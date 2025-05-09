Palms Casino Resort| 5/9/25

Elliott was live all morning at the Palms Casino Resort, diving into everything that makes this a true Vegas summer destination. From relaxing in a private cabana to sampling the AYCE Buffet, the vibes were high and the perks even better.

Locals, take note: Palms is offering free cabanas Monday through Thursday, free poolside concerts, and—yes—free parking. Whether you're planning a chill day in the sun or looking to spice up your summer with live entertainment, the Palms has you covered.

So grab your friends, pack the sunscreen, and make the most of those local benefits. The Palms is where Vegas summer fun kicks off!

This segment was paid for by Palms Casino Resort