Palm Tree Beach Club | 5/2/25

The much-anticipated Palm Tree Beach Club is opening its doors at MGM Grand this weekend, bringing a fresh, vibrant dayclub experience to Las Vegas. This exciting new venue is the result of a collaboration between Tao Group Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew, the global lifestyle and entertainment brand founded by world-renowned DJ Kygo and entrepreneur Myles Shear.

With stunning design, top-tier amenities, and a laid-back yet energetic atmosphere, Palm Tree Beach Club is set to become the ultimate daytime destination in Vegas. Whether you're there to soak up the sun or enjoy world-class entertainment, this new spot has it all. Don't miss out on the grand opening this weekend!