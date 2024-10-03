Optavia | 10/3/24

OPTAVIA is shining a light on the importance of coaches in health and wellness during a segment titled “Celebrating The Power and Importance of Coaches in Health and Wellness Journeys.

Coach Kristen Glass and her client, Holly Anastasio, discussed the critical role that coaches play in supporting lifestyle changes.

With 96% of Americans aware that they need to modify their lifestyle to achieve better health but only 17% confident they can do it alone, the need for guidance is clear.

Glass emphasized that personalized coaching helps bridge this gap by offering motivation, accountability, and tailored advice.

OPTAVIA’s coach-guided approach is designed to support clients in reaching their health and wellness goals.

For more information, visit OPTAVIA.com/results.



This segment is paid for by OPTAVIA