Opportunity Village | 5/3/24

Job seekers looking for a fulfilling role at one of Southern Nevada’s many nonprofits are invited to attend the Work with Purpose hiring event on May 4, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Opportunity Village Smith Family Campus, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd.

Heather Davis, Director of Community Engagement for Opportunity Village, and Yolanda Mationg, Director of Human Resources for Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, joined us to discuss what job seekers need to know about the event.

There, job seekers can learn more about open positions, interview on the spot and apply for job at local nonprofits.

Candidates should be prepared to talk with hiring managers and learn more about working at nonprofits.

