Opportunity Village | 11/12/24

On December 7, the Las Vegas Great Santa Run returns to downtown Las Vegas, celebrating its 20th year with thousands of Santas filling the streets.

Hosted by Opportunity Village, the festive 5k run and 1-mile walk brings the community together to support adults with disabilities.

Beginning and ending at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, participants can expect holiday-themed entertainment throughout the course.

With a special lineup of live performances before and after the race, this year’s Santa Run promises more fun than ever.

Participants will enjoy a vibrant post-race celebration with music, food, and festive activities, making it a great day out for family and friends.

All proceeds benefit Opportunity Village, helping fund critical services for people with disabilities across Las Vegas.