Operation Knockout | 10/29/24

Operation Knockout returns for its 13th annual MMA charity event on October 29. Founder Randy Couture supports veterans through exciting amateur fights and auctions.
Operation Knockout, hosted by MMA legend Randy Couture, brings competitive fights, live entertainment, and auctions to raise funds for combat veterans.

The event, now in its 13th year, supports the Xtreme Couture GI Foundation, which assists veterans transitioning back to civilian life.

Attendees can bid on signed sports memorabilia and enjoy food and giveaways.

Couture credits the local MMA promotion company Tuff-N-Uff for helping make the event a success.

Operation Knockout will take place on October 29, with tickets available here.

All proceeds go toward easing financial burdens for veterans and their families.

