One World Publishing | 4/29/24

Known for his "ex-player" persona, Russell Hartley, an American entrepreneur and internet personality, shares captivating dating stories from Los Angeles, reaching millions.

Russell has taken to social media to share personal dating stories and advice on social media, making him "TikTok’s Most Eligible Bachelor".

With a distinctive style comprising bespoke suits and luxury watches, Russell, a Mathematics graduate from the College of Charleston, began his career in aerospace at Northrop Grumman.

After 7 years in National Defense, he transitioned to entrepreneurship and found massive success on social media.

