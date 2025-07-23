Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Old Navy | 7/23/25

Back-to-school shopping just got a stylish upgrade! Fashion influencer Jenny Lopez shares the hottest kids’ fashion trends, all backed by Old Navy’s Kid-Proof Guarantee for unbeatable value and peace of mind.
Stylish Savings for Back-to-School with Old Nav
Posted

Summer may still be going strong, but parents everywhere are already gearing up for back-to-school fashion. Jenny Lopez joins us live from NYC with all the must-have looks for the new school year. From sporty staples to comfy everyday wear, Old Navy has styles to fit every kid’s personality—and every budget. 

The best part? Their expanded Kid-Proof Guarantee covers all kids’ clothing for a full year, giving parents worry-free shopping and unbeatable value. Whether you shop online or in stores, now’s the perfect time to snag the latest trends and stock up on durable, stylish pieces for the school year ahead.

This segment is paid for by Old Navy

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo